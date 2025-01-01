Menu
RARE REGULAR CAB 4WD V8-5.3 LITRE, ONE ONTARIO OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW,POWER GROUP INCLUDING AC,TRAILER HITCH, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ), METALLIC GREY EXTERIOR OVER GREY INTERIOR,  GREAT SHAPE & C0NDITION.

 Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

218,146 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

REGULAR CAB 8 FT BOX 4WD

12445971

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

REGULAR CAB 8 FT BOX 4WD

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,146KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCNKNEC0GZ132763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour metallic grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 14347-T
  • Mileage 218,146 KM

Vehicle Description

     

 

RARE REGULAR CAB 4WD V8-5.3 LITRE, ONE ONTARIO OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW,POWER GROUP INCLUDING AC,TRAILER HITCH, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ), METALLIC GREY EXTERIOR OVER GREY INTERIOR,  GREAT SHAPE & C0NDITION.

 Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500