$19,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
REGULAR CAB 8 FT BOX 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour metallic grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 14347-T
- Mileage 218,146 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE REGULAR CAB 4WD V8-5.3 LITRE, ONE ONTARIO OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW,POWER GROUP INCLUDING AC,TRAILER HITCH, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ), METALLIC GREY EXTERIOR OVER GREY INTERIOR, GREAT SHAPE & C0NDITION.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CAQUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
