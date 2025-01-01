Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONTARIO PERSONAL OWNERSHIP, GREAT SHAPE AND CONDITION, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, CARFAX HISTORY REPORT VERIFIED,  5.3 LITRE ENGINE, 4WD, 6.5 FT BOX WELL EQUIPPED TRUCK SUCH AS  GM TRAILING PKG, BACK UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY AND START, HIGH RISE FIBERGLASS PAINT TO MATCH LEER ACB, SLIDE OUT BOX TRAY,  BOX LINER, HIGH END WHEELS & RUBBER, ETC.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> <span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></div>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

218,221 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 6.5 Ft Box

Watch This Vehicle
12525715

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 6.5 Ft Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1747265833
  2. 1747265877
  3. 1747265879
  4. 1747265879
  5. 1747265879
  6. 1747265880
  7. 1747265879
  8. 1747265921
  9. 1747265921
  10. 1747265920
  11. 1747265919
  12. 1747265920
  13. 1747265921
  14. 1747265952
  15. 1747265954
  16. 1747265952
  17. 1747265954
  18. 1747265951
  19. 1747265952
  20. 1747265953
  21. 1747265952
  22. 1747265952
  23. 1747265952
  24. 1747265953
  25. 1747265988
  26. 1747265988
  27. 1747265988
  28. 1747265986
  29. 1747265986
  30. 1747265987
  31. 1747266028
  32. 1747266029
  33. 1747266030
  34. 1747266031
  35. 1747266030
  36. 1747266030
  37. 1747266029
  38. 1747266031
  39. 1747266079
  40. 1747266079
  41. 1747266078
  42. 1747266076
  43. 1747266079
  44. 1747266079
  45. 1747266078
  46. 1747266078
  47. 1747266077
  48. 1747266077
  49. 1747266079
  50. 1747266138
  51. 1747266139
  52. 1747266140
  53. 1747266141
  54. 1747266141
  55. 1747266140
  56. 1747266139
  57. 1747266140
  58. 1747266139
Contact Seller

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,221KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCVKPEC2GZ396322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,221 KM

Vehicle Description

ONTARIO PERSONAL OWNERSHIP, GREAT SHAPE AND CONDITION, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, CARFAX HISTORY REPORT VERIFIED,  5.3 LITRE ENGINE, 4WD, 6.5 FT BOX WELL EQUIPPED TRUCK SUCH AS  GM TRAILING PKG, BACK UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY AND START, HIGH RISE FIBERGLASS PAINT TO MATCH LEER ACB, SLIDE OUT BOX TRAY,  BOX LINER, HIGH END WHEELS & RUBBER, ETC.

 Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT CREW CAB Z71 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT CREW CAB Z71 180,053 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Titan SV 4WD SHORT WHEEL BASE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Nissan Titan SV 4WD SHORT WHEEL BASE 69,500 KM SOLD
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 ELEVATION PACKAGE 6.5F for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 ELEVATION PACKAGE 6.5F 158,940 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500