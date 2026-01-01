2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

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<p> </p><p>110,542 KMS | NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED | LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK SINCE NEW — VERIFIED</p><p>Exceptional Triple Black Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab with the highly desirable Z71 Off-Road Package. This truck has been very well kept and shows in outstanding condition, inside and out. Low kilometres, sharp appearance, and equipped with the right options.</p><p>Features include GM Trailering Package, Z71 Off-Road Package, driver power seat, heated front seats, LED lighting, unique Z71 cluster and door sill badges, touchscreen back-up camera with back-up assist, rear sliding window, tinted windows, heavy duty running boards, spray-in bedliner, tonneau cover, 20 wheels wrapped in a set of Michelin tires, keyless remote, and remote start & full rubber floor mats . </p><p>A clean, well-equipped, accident-free Ontario truck with excellent curb appeal and a strong presence. Truly a standout Silverado.</p><p><strong data-start=876 data-end=888>PRICING:</strong> Sale price <strong data-start=900 data-end=950>plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, </strong>Plus <strong data-start=952 data-end=969>$22 OMVIC fee</strong>, Plus <strong data-start=971 data-end=978>HST</strong>, and Plus <strong data-start=984 data-end=1021>$59 licensing (incl. new plates).</strong></p><p data-start=1023 data-end=1281>At <strong data-start=1026 data-end=1056>M & J Canada Trucks Centre</strong>, we’re proud to be your <strong data-start=1081 data-end=1117>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong> with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. <strong data-start=1194 data-end=1241>Extended warranties available up to 3 years</strong> (extra charge — ask sales for details).</p><p data-start=1283 data-end=1399><strong data-start=1283 data-end=1309>SHOWING BY APPOINTMENTS-PLEASE CALL 416-829-7525</strong> to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit <strong data-start=1368 data-end=1399><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1370 data-end=1397>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></strong></p><p> 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.</p><p> <strong data-start=1410 data-end=1468>A Tradition of Quality & Trust for More Than 30 Years.</strong></p><p><strong>MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA – TRUCKS DONE RIGHT</strong>.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

110,542 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew LT Z71 OFF Road In Triple Black

Watch This Vehicle
14379643

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew LT Z71 OFF Road In Triple Black

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,542KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECXGG366847

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 18123-OL
  • Mileage 110,542 KM

Vehicle Description

 

110,542 KMS | NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED | LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK SINCE NEW — VERIFIED

Exceptional Triple Black Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab with the highly desirable Z71 Off-Road Package. This truck has been very well kept and shows in outstanding condition, inside and out. Low kilometres, sharp appearance, and equipped with the right options.

Features include GM Trailering Package, Z71 Off-Road Package, driver power seat, heated front seats, LED lighting, unique Z71 cluster and door sill badges, touchscreen back-up camera with back-up assist, rear sliding window, tinted windows, heavy duty running boards, spray-in bedliner, tonneau cover, 20" wheels wrapped in a set of Michelin tires, keyless remote, and remote start & full rubber floor mats . 

A clean, well-equipped, accident-free Ontario truck with excellent curb appeal and a strong presence. Truly a standout Silverado.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Plus $22 OMVIC fee, Plus HST, and Plus $59 licensing (incl. new plates).

At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).

SHOWING BY APPOINTMENTS-PLEASE CALL 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.

 A Tradition of Quality & Trust for More Than 30 Years.

MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA – TRUCKS DONE RIGHT.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
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416-829-7525

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$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500