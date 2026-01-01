$26,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew LT Z71 OFF Road In Triple Black
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew LT Z71 OFF Road In Triple Black
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 18123-OL
- Mileage 110,542 KM
Vehicle Description
110,542 KMS | NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED | LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK SINCE NEW — VERIFIED
Exceptional Triple Black Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab with the highly desirable Z71 Off-Road Package. This truck has been very well kept and shows in outstanding condition, inside and out. Low kilometres, sharp appearance, and equipped with the right options.
Features include GM Trailering Package, Z71 Off-Road Package, driver power seat, heated front seats, LED lighting, unique Z71 cluster and door sill badges, touchscreen back-up camera with back-up assist, rear sliding window, tinted windows, heavy duty running boards, spray-in bedliner, tonneau cover, 20" wheels wrapped in a set of Michelin tires, keyless remote, and remote start & full rubber floor mats .
A clean, well-equipped, accident-free Ontario truck with excellent curb appeal and a strong presence. Truly a standout Silverado.
PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, Plus $22 OMVIC fee, Plus HST, and Plus $59 licensing (incl. new plates).
At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).
SHOWING BY APPOINTMENTS-PLEASE CALL 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.
A Tradition of Quality & Trust for More Than 30 Years.
MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA – TRUCKS DONE RIGHT.
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