Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>GREAT LITTLE VEHICLE, BEST ON GAS ONLY 1.4 ENGINE,  LARGE TOUCH SCREEN, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, AMD MUCH MORE ,</p> <p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sedan LT Manual

Watch This Vehicle
12000265

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sedan LT Manual

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12000265
  2. 12000265
  3. 12000265
  4. 12000265
  5. 12000265
  6. 12000265
  7. 12000265
  8. 12000265
  9. 12000265
  10. 12000265
  11. 12000265
  12. 12000265
  13. 12000265
  14. 12000265
  15. 12000265
  16. 12000265
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,000KM
VIN 1G1JC6SB1G4162955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1G1JC6SB1G4162955
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT LITTLE VEHICLE, BEST ON GAS ONLY 1.4 ENGINE,  LARGE TOUCH SCREEN, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, AMD MUCH MORE ,


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sedan LT Manual for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sedan LT Manual 175,000 KM $4,820 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 All-wheel Drive 4dr GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Mazda CX-9 All-wheel Drive 4dr GT 197,000 KM $6,400 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sedan Automatic 174,000 KM $3,990 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Sonic