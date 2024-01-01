$29,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Suburban
LT2 - 8 Passengers Loaded
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl Whiye Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 142443-T
- Mileage 154,865 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptionally Clean Truck / Serviced By GM, Pearl White Over Black Interior, Very Well Equipped Truck Such As 8 Passengers Leather Seating / Individual Front Seats / Powered Heated Front Seats / Middle Consol / Factory Navigation & Backup Camera On A Touchscreen / Sunroof / GM Trailering Package / Power Tailgate / DVD Including 4 Headset & Remote / Bose Sound System / Overhead Console / Full Weathertech Rubber Set / Keyless Entry & Keyless Start Remote / 4WD Truck Powered By Strong V8 With Quiet Highway Ride & High Quality Interior Also Combine Of Massive Passenger & Cargo And Towing Capabilities.
No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing As Well Great Service History By GM, Outstanding Shape & Condition & Colour Combo.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
