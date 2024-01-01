2016 Chevrolet Suburban

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Exceptionally Clean Truck / Serviced By GM, Pearl White Over Black Interior, Very Well Equipped Truck Such As 8 Passengers Leather Seating / Individual Front Seats / Powered Heated Front Seats / Middle Consol / Factory Navigation & Backup Camera On A Touchscreen / Sunroof / GM Trailering Package / Power Tailgate / DVD Including 4 Headset & Remote / Bose Sound System / Overhead Console / Full Weathertech Rubber Set / Keyless Entry & Keyless Start Remote / 4WD Truck Powered By Strong V8 With Quiet Highway Ride & High Quality Interior Also Combine Of Massive Passenger & Cargo And Towing Capabilities.</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing As Well Great Service History By GM, Outstanding Shape & Condition & Colour Combo.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

154,865 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

LT2 - 8 Passengers Loaded

Watch This Vehicle
11992839

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

LT2 - 8 Passengers Loaded

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1733517326
  2. 1733517327
  3. 1733517325
  4. 1733517359
  5. 1733517359
  6. 1733517360
  7. 1733517404
  8. 1733517406
  9. 1733517409
  10. 1733517406
  11. 1733517407
  12. 1733517408
  13. 1733517443
  14. 1733517448
  15. 1733517440
  16. 1733517445
  17. 1733517447
  18. 1733517444
  19. 1733517446
  20. 1733517447
  21. 1733517449
  22. 1733517444
  23. 1733517442
  24. 1733517441
  25. 1733517491
  26. 1733517496
  27. 1733517493
  28. 1733517495
  29. 1733517490
  30. 1733517489
  31. 1733517488
  32. 1733517493
  33. 1733517495
  34. 1733517494
  35. 1733517496
  36. 1733517526
  37. 1733517533
  38. 1733517530
  39. 1733517532
  40. 1733517527
  41. 1733517530
  42. 1733517532
  43. 1733517528
  44. 1733517531
  45. 1733517567
  46. 1733517572
  47. 1733517570
  48. 1733517565
  49. 1733517571
  50. 1733517571
  51. 1733517568
  52. 1733517573
  53. 1733517566
  54. 1733517598
  55. 1733517600
  56. 1733517601
  57. 1733517598
  58. 1733517597
  59. 1733517600
  60. 1733517599
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,865KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNSKHKC9GR243778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl Whiye Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 142443-T
  • Mileage 154,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptionally Clean Truck / Serviced By GM, Pearl White Over Black Interior, Very Well Equipped Truck Such As 8 Passengers Leather Seating / Individual Front Seats / Powered Heated Front Seats / Middle Consol / Factory Navigation & Backup Camera On A Touchscreen / Sunroof / GM Trailering Package / Power Tailgate / DVD Including 4 Headset & Remote / Bose Sound System / Overhead Console / Full Weathertech Rubber Set / Keyless Entry & Keyless Start Remote / 4WD Truck Powered By Strong V8 With Quiet Highway Ride & High Quality Interior Also Combine Of Massive Passenger & Cargo And Towing Capabilities.

No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing As Well Great Service History By GM, Outstanding Shape & Condition & Colour Combo.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2015 GMC Canyon Crew Cab SLE Triple Black 2WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 GMC Canyon Crew Cab SLE Triple Black 2WD 109,156 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport Limited 6 Speed Manual for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport Limited 6 Speed Manual 168,404 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKC AWD 4dr Select Triple Black for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Lincoln MKC AWD 4dr Select Triple Black 89,617 KM $19,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Suburban