Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2016 chevrolet suburban top of the line fully equipped class leading design and luxury this suburban comes loaded with premium features including full leather seating, individual heated and cooled front seats, factory sunroof, gm towing package, factory navigation, backup camera with high end touchscreen display, dual rear seat dvd players, smart push button start, keyless entry with remote start, bose premium sound system, led lighting, power folding thrid row seating, 22 alloy wheels, power tailgate, sport running boards, roof rack, and huge space for family and crew. powered by a strong 5.3 litre v8 engine paired with a 6 speed automatic transmission and 4wd, this suburban offers both luxury and utility. finished in olympic white metallic over black leather interior, it is a local ontario truck with verified carfax history in outstanding shape and condition ready to drive. pricing: sale price plus $299 for a new ontario safety standards certificate, $22.50 omvic fee, hst, and $91 licensing fee (includes new plates). mj canada trucks centre is your trusted certified pre-owned truck dealer, specializing in quality pickup trucks and full-size suvs with fresh inventory arriving daily. extended warranties available for up to 3 years for added peace of mind. call ahead to book your appointment and confirm availability (416-829-7525) or visit us online at <a class=decorated-link href=http://www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1432 data-end=1459>www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca</a> – quality & trust for over 30 years.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

202,286 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

LTZ-7 PASSENGERS FULLY EQUIPPED

Watch This Vehicle
12946616

2016 Chevrolet Suburban

LTZ-7 PASSENGERS FULLY EQUIPPED

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1757289276
  2. 1757289276
  3. 1757289276
  4. 1757289276
  5. 1757289276
  6. 1757289276
  7. 1757289276
  8. 1757289277
  9. 1757289277
  10. 1757289277
  11. 1757289277
  12. 1757289277
  13. 1757289277
  14. 1757289277
  15. 1757289277
  16. 1757289277
  17. 1757289277
  18. 1757289277
  19. 1757289277
  20. 1757289277
  21. 1757289277
  22. 1757289277
  23. 1757289277
  24. 1757289277
  25. 1757289277
  26. 1757289278
  27. 1757289278
  28. 1757289278
  29. 1757289278
  30. 1757289278
  31. 1757289278
  32. 1757289278
  33. 1757289278
  34. 1757289278
  35. 1757289278
  36. 1757289278
  37. 1757289278
  38. 1757289278
  39. 1757289278
  40. 1757289278
  41. 1757289278
  42. 1757289278
  43. 1757289279
  44. 1757289279
  45. 1757289279
  46. 1757289279
  47. 1757289279
  48. 1757289279
  49. 1757289279
  50. 1757289279
  51. 1757289279
  52. 1757289279
  53. 1757289279
  54. 1757289279
  55. 1757289279
  56. 1757289279
  57. 1757289279
  58. 1757289280
  59. 1757289280
  60. 1757289280
  61. 1757289280
  62. 1757289280
  63. 1757289280
  64. 1757289280
  65. 1757289280
  66. 1757289280
  67. 1757289280
  68. 1757289280
  69. 1757289280
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,286KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNSKJKC3GR298329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Olympic White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 202,286 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 chevrolet suburban top of the line fully equipped class leading design and luxury this suburban comes loaded with premium features including full leather seating, individual heated and cooled front seats, factory sunroof, gm towing package, factory navigation, backup camera with high end touchscreen display, dual rear seat dvd players, smart push button start, keyless entry with remote start, bose premium sound system, led lighting, power folding thrid row seating, 22" alloy wheels, power tailgate, sport running boards, roof rack, and huge space for family and crew. powered by a strong 5.3 litre v8 engine paired with a 6 speed automatic transmission and 4wd, this suburban offers both luxury and utility. finished in olympic white metallic over black leather interior, it is a local ontario truck with verified carfax history in outstanding shape and condition ready to drive. pricing: sale price plus $299 for a new ontario safety standards certificate, $22.50 omvic fee, hst, and $91 licensing fee (includes new plates). mj canada trucks centre is your trusted certified pre-owned truck dealer, specializing in quality pickup trucks and full-size suvs with fresh inventory arriving daily. extended warranties available for up to 3 years for added peace of mind. call ahead to book your appointment and confirm availability (416-829-7525) or visit us online at www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca – quality & trust for over 30 years.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT Z71 4WD 6.5 FT BOX LOADED for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT Z71 4WD 6.5 FT BOX LOADED 208,018 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4WD - 9 Passengers / Leather for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4WD - 9 Passengers / Leather 35,406 KM $59,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4WD 6.2 Litre 6.5 Ft Box for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4WD 6.2 Litre 6.5 Ft Box 137,924 KM $25,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 Chevrolet Suburban