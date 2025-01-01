$28,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Suburban
LTZ-7 PASSENGERS FULLY EQUIPPED
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Olympic White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 202,286 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 chevrolet suburban top of the line fully equipped class leading design and luxury this suburban comes loaded with premium features including full leather seating, individual heated and cooled front seats, factory sunroof, gm towing package, factory navigation, backup camera with high end touchscreen display, dual rear seat dvd players, smart push button start, keyless entry with remote start, bose premium sound system, led lighting, power folding thrid row seating, 22" alloy wheels, power tailgate, sport running boards, roof rack, and huge space for family and crew. powered by a strong 5.3 litre v8 engine paired with a 6 speed automatic transmission and 4wd, this suburban offers both luxury and utility. finished in olympic white metallic over black leather interior, it is a local ontario truck with verified carfax history in outstanding shape and condition ready to drive. pricing: sale price plus $299 for a new ontario safety standards certificate, $22.50 omvic fee, hst, and $91 licensing fee (includes new plates). mj canada trucks centre is your trusted certified pre-owned truck dealer, specializing in quality pickup trucks and full-size suvs with fresh inventory arriving daily. extended warranties available for up to 3 years for added peace of mind. call ahead to book your appointment and confirm availability (416-829-7525) or visit us online at www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca – quality & trust for over 30 years.
