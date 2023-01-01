Menu
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

153,500 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

L5 8 Passengers 4WD

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

L5 8 Passengers 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

153,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350048
  • Stock #: 13809T
  • VIN: 1GNSKAKCXGR353391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Proud Ontario Personal Ownership Since New, Customer Purchased It / Serviced It And Traded By Applewood Chevrolet Cadillac In Mississauga, (Last Service At 150948  Kms ).According To Car-Fax History Report Showing As Well All The Service In Details ( Verified ) History Report Frist Page Summary Attached With This Add Pictures.

No Accidents Reported As Well.

Outstanding Shape & Condition Well Equiped Clean City Truck, 8 Passengers 4WD Powered By 5.3 Litre V8 Engine, Individual Powered Front Seats With A Huge Middle Console & Overhead Console, 22" Wheels, Touch Screen And Reverse Assit And Much More .. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

