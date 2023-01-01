$35,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
L5 8 Passengers 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,998
- Listing ID: 10350048
- Stock #: 13809T
- VIN: 1GNSKAKCXGR353391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Proud Ontario Personal Ownership Since New, Customer Purchased It / Serviced It And Traded By Applewood Chevrolet Cadillac In Mississauga, (Last Service At 150948 Kms ).According To Car-Fax History Report Showing As Well All The Service In Details ( Verified ) History Report Frist Page Summary Attached With This Add Pictures.
No Accidents Reported As Well.
Outstanding Shape & Condition Well Equiped Clean City Truck, 8 Passengers 4WD Powered By 5.3 Litre V8 Engine, Individual Powered Front Seats With A Huge Middle Console & Overhead Console, 22" Wheels, Touch Screen And Reverse Assit And Much More ..
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED
