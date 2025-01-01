2016 Chrysler 200

Menu
<p data-start=172 data-end=255><strong data-start=172 data-end=255>🚗 2016 Chrysler 200S – Sporty, Reliable & Affordable! | $9,950 | 138,691 KM 🚗</strong></p><p data-start=257 data-end=400>✅ <strong data-start=259 data-end=302>Extended Warranty & Financing Available</strong><br data-start=302 data-end=305 />✅ <strong data-start=307 data-end=367>Two-Tone Sport Seats | Alloy Wheels | Certified for $399 Extra</strong><br data-start=367 data-end=370 />✅ <strong data-start=372 data-end=400>Stylish. Safe. Powerful.</strong></p><hr data-start=402 data-end=405 /><p data-start=407 data-end=433><strong data-start=407 data-end=433>🔥 VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:</strong></p><ul data-start=434 data-end=702><li data-start=434 data-end=467><p data-start=436 data-end=467><strong data-start=436 data-end=446>Model:</strong> 2016 Chrysler 200S</p></li><li data-start=468 data-end=495><p data-start=470 data-end=495><strong data-start=470 data-end=480>Price:</strong> $9,950 + HST / Licensing </p></li><li data-start=496 data-end=523><p data-start=498 data-end=523><strong data-start=498 data-end=510>Mileage:</strong> 138,691 km</p></li><li data-start=524 data-end=567><p data-start=526 data-end=567><strong data-start=526 data-end=537>Engine:</strong> Fuel-efficient & responsive</p></li><li data-start=568 data-end=618><p data-start=570 data-end=618><strong data-start=570 data-end=583>Interior:</strong> Premium <strong data-start=592 data-end=616>two-tone sport seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=619 data-end=657><p data-start=621 data-end=657><strong data-start=621 data-end=632>Wheels:</strong> Sleek <strong data-start=639 data-end=655>alloy wheels</strong></p></li><li data-start=658 data-end=702><p data-start=660 data-end=702><strong data-start=660 data-end=674>Condition:</strong> Clean and well-maintained</p></li><li data-start=658 data-end=702><strong>Remote Starter!</strong></li></ul><hr data-start=704 data-end=707 /><p data-start=709 data-end=731><strong data-start=709 data-end=731>🛡️ PEACE OF MIND:</strong></p><ul data-start=732 data-end=901><li data-start=732 data-end=782><p data-start=734 data-end=782><strong data-start=734 data-end=768>Safety Certification Available</strong> – Just $399</p></li><li data-start=783 data-end=849><p data-start=785 data-end=849><strong data-start=785 data-end=825>Extended Warranty Packages Available</strong> – Ask us for details!</p></li><li data-start=850 data-end=901><p data-start=852 data-end=901><strong data-start=852 data-end=873>Financing Options</strong> – All credit types welcome!</p></li></ul><hr data-start=903 data-end=906 /><p data-start=908 data-end=1153><strong data-start=908 data-end=941>Why Choose the Chrysler 200S?</strong><br data-start=941 data-end=944 />The 200S blends comfort and sportiness with a bold design, great handling, and a premium interior. It’s perfect for city driving or long commutes, and it’s backed by available <strong data-start=1120 data-end=1152>warranty and finance support</strong>.</p><hr data-start=1155 data-end=1158 /><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=492 data-end=672><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>📞</span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;> </span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1086 data-end=1114>Call Now: (905) 808-1198</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1083 data-end=1253>📍 <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1120 data-end=1195>Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1195 data-end=1198 />🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1255 data-end=1408><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1255 data-end=1341>🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1341 data-end=1344 /><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1344 data-end=1408>Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</em></p>

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

