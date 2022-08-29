Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Hyundai

1-888-668-5069

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

300S

2016 Chrysler 300

300S

Location

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9327175
  • Stock #: 23SN8004A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue w/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a great vehicle for anyone and great for daily commuters, the safety features makes it great for families, the spacious interior and cargo space make it great for road trips and the convenience features make every ride a good one. To top things off, it's in great condition and priced at fair market value.Carfax Included. Cash price advertised. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and contact our Product Advisors for an appointment. The new 401 Dixie Hyundai, home to your IDEAL vehicle purchase experience.For more information visit us today:401 Dixie Hyundai,1800 Toyo Circle,Mississauga, ON,L4W 0E7.(289)-593-0200www.401dixiehyundai.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Maximum Steel Metallic
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto High-Speed Engine Controller Performance 4 Wheel Independent Suspension Body-Colour Rear Spoiler
SAFETYTEC GROUP I -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross Path-Detection Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Door Sill Scuff Pads Trunk Mat Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Power Backlight Sunshade 2nd Row Heated Seats Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors ...
LIGHT GROUP -inc: Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 2 426 kgs (5 350 lbs) 220MM Rear Axle Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Performance Brakes
SAFETYTEC GROUP II -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop FWD Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
BLACK/BLUE W/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SPORT SEATS

