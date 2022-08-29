2016 Chrysler 300

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9327175

9327175 Stock #: 23SN8004A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Blue w/Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Maximum Steel Metallic Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto High-Speed Engine Controller Performance 4 Wheel Independent Suspension Body-Colour Rear Spoiler SAFETYTEC GROUP I -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross Path-Detection Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System LUXURY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Door Sill Scuff Pads Trunk Mat Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Power Backlight Sunshade 2nd Row Heated Seats Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors ... LIGHT GROUP -inc: Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 2 426 kgs (5 350 lbs) 220MM Rear Axle Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Performance Brakes SAFETYTEC GROUP II -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop FWD Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist BLACK/BLUE W/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SPORT SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.