2016 Chrysler 300 C No Accident Rearcam Blindspot Navigation Panoroof Leather Remote Start

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 1 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

11885A VIN: 2C3CCAEGXGH224614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11885A

Mileage 97,122 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel 8.4" Touchscreen Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats Illuminated Rear Cupholder Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 70 L Fuel Tank 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Comfort Ride Suspension Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 2.62 Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 276w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE Premium audio system Power Tilt Wheel AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

