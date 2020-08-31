Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Challenger

109,988 KM

Details Description

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe SXT Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe SXT Plus

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 5824370
  2. 5824370
  3. 5824370
Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

109,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5824370
  • Stock #: 202321A
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG8GH308254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 202321A
  • Mileage 109,988 KM

Vehicle Description

NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! *NO ACCIDENTS* WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2015 Volkswagen GTI ...
 106,499 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 114,111 KM
$18,250 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX STI ...
 65,285 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory