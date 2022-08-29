Menu
2016 Dodge Charger

3,200 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

2016 Dodge Charger

2016 Dodge Charger

R/T Scat Pack

2016 Dodge Charger

R/T Scat Pack

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9309379
  • Stock #: 118545P
  • VIN: 2C3CDXGJ1GH118545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

