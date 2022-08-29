$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Charger
R/T Scat Pack
Location
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
3,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9309379
- Stock #: 118545P
- VIN: 2C3CDXGJ1GH118545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 3,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9