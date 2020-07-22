Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

89,111 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Value Package All Power/Stow N Go Rear/AC&GPS*

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Value Package All Power/Stow N Go Rear/AC&GPS*

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

  Listing ID: 5393609
  Stock #: 5942
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR102487

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

89,111KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 5942
  Mileage 89,111 KM

Vehicle Description

*888-856-3052*
*0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Air, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control and More One owner from
Chrysler Canada *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH
CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as @5.99%
OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving
the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing
from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only.We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION
AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2018 2014
2015 Chrysler Pacifica, Pontiac Montana, Ford Flex, Toyota Sienna, Honda
Odyssey, Entourage, VW Routan, Town and Country, Ronda, Mazda 5 Mini
Van model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact
dealer for more details

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
7 PASSENGER
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

