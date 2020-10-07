Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,600 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-272-3444

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FULLL STOW & GO

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FULLL STOW & GO

Location

Ontario Auto Group

86 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W4

905-272-3444

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

169,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6165330
  • Stock #: C1493
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR139599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C1493
  • Mileage 169,600 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

86 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W4

