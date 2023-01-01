$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT No Accident Push Start Cruise Bluetooth
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
157,404KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCCB4GT163166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12489A2
- Mileage 157,404 KM
Vehicle Description
This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 157,404 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Journey's trim level is SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, fog lamps, an overhead console, touring suspension, a trip computer, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with an aux jack and a remote USB port, power windows, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Email Tabangi Motors
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
2016 Dodge Journey