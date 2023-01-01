Menu
This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Theres no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. Its the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, theres entertainment for everyone. Its time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 157,404 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Journeys trim level is SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, fog lamps, an overhead console, touring suspension, a trip computer, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with an aux jack and a remote USB port, power windows, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels.

$12,995 + tax & licensing

2016 Dodge Journey SXT No Accident Push Start Cruise Bluetooth

Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738

Details Description Features

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

157,404KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCCB4GT163166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12489A2
  • Mileage 157,404 KM

Vehicle Description

This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 157,404 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Journey's trim level is SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, fog lamps, an overhead console, touring suspension, a trip computer, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with an aux jack and a remote USB port, power windows, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start

Comfort

air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

