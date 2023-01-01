$13,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2016 Dodge Journey
ONE OWNER,SUMMER+WINTER TIRES,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFI
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9446605
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG9GT145368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 DODGE JOURNEY,ONE OWNER,SUMMER+WINTER TIRES,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
7 SEATS
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!
COMES WITH BOTH SETS OF TIRES, SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES
BLUETOOTH
PUSH BUTTON START
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
Comes with the following options:
KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
