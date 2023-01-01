Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

ONE OWNER,SUMMER+WINTER TIRES,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFI

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 DODGE JOURNEY,ONE OWNER,SUMMER+WINTER TIRES,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

7 SEATS

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!

COMES WITH BOTH SETS OF TIRES, SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES

BLUETOOTH

PUSH BUTTON START

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS

Comes with the following options:

KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL  – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

