$299,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$299,900
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2016 Ferrari 488 GTB
2016 Ferrari 488 GTB
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$299,900
+ taxes & licensing
44,005KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9748537
- Stock #: 214551
- VIN: zff79ala6g0214551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa
- Interior Colour Nero
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 44,005 KM
Vehicle Description
This car comes with Full Car PPF, Daytona Style Seats, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, 20in Diamond Cut Forged Wheels, Brake Calipers in Giallo Modena, Coloured Safety Belts, Electric Seats, Floor Mats w/ Embroidered Logo, Front Parking Sensors, Sports Sill Cover, Yellow Rev Counter.
This car is powered by 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 Engine producing 661 horsepower and 561 ft-lb of torque. Engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in only 2.7 seconds.
HST and licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4