2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

44,005 KM

$299,900

+ tax & licensing
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

44,005KM
Used
  • Stock #: 214551
  • VIN: zff79ala6g0214551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa
  • Interior Colour Nero
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 44,005 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ferrari 488 GTB **CLEAN CARFAX**

This car comes with Full Car PPF, Daytona Style Seats, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, 20in Diamond Cut Forged Wheels, Brake Calipers in Giallo Modena, Coloured Safety Belts, Electric Seats, Floor Mats w/ Embroidered Logo, Front Parking Sensors, Sports Sill Cover, Yellow Rev Counter.

This car is powered by 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 Engine producing 661 horsepower and 561 ft-lb of torque. Engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It accelerates  from 0-60 mph in only 2.7 seconds.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

