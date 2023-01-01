2016 Fiat 500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 2 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10421577

10421577 Stock #: WFI

WFI VIN: ZFBCFYBT0GP337376

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 150,272 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.