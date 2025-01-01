Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER 2016 FORD EDGE</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH START, AUTO SHUT OFF, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2016 Ford Edge

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Edge

CERTIFIED, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12465004

2016 Ford Edge

CERTIFIED, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 1 OWNER

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1745954873292
  2. 1745954873736
  3. 1745954874177
  4. 1745954874605
  5. 1745954875014
  6. 1745954875443
  7. 1745954875902
  8. 1745954876356
  9. 1745954876740
  10. 1745954877205
  11. 1745954877653
  12. 1745954878104
  13. 1745954878542
  14. 1745954878969
  15. 1745954879396
  16. 1745954879814
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER 2016 FORD EDGE

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH START, AUTO SHUT OFF, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2020 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 8CYL, 5L, 4X4, SUPER CREW, BED CAP for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 8CYL, 5L, 4X4, SUPER CREW, BED CAP 219,000 KM $20,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Savana 2500 CERTIFIED, 2500, SHELVES, DIVIDER, TRAILER BRAKE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Savana 2500 CERTIFIED, 2500, SHELVES, DIVIDER, TRAILER BRAKE 197,000 KM $14,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, T-250, 3.7L, SHELVES, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, T-250, 3.7L, SHELVES, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH 196,000 KM $17,785 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2016 Ford Edge