2016 Ford Edge
Titanium PANO ROOF | NAVI | VENTED SEATS | SONY SOUND
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
- Listing ID: 9473448
- Stock #: MB1048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,056 KM
Vehicle Description
This winter season just got better as youve set your eyes on this 2016 Ford Edge Titanium.
Perfected in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, heated and ventilated front seats, rear heated seats, driver memory seat, steering wheel-mounted controls with paddle shifters, SONY sound system, automatic dual climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, CD player, Bluetooth, power front seats with power lumbar support, push-button start and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2016 Ford Edge Titanium will bring!
Vehicle Features
