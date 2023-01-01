Menu
2016 Ford Edge

80,056 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium PANO ROOF | NAVI | VENTED SEATS | SONY SOUND

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium PANO ROOF | NAVI | VENTED SEATS | SONY SOUND

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

80,056KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9473448
  • Stock #: MB1048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,056 KM

Vehicle Description

This winter season just got better as youve set your eyes on this 2016 Ford Edge Titanium.



Perfected in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, heated and ventilated front seats, rear heated seats, driver memory seat, steering wheel-mounted controls with paddle shifters, SONY sound system, automatic dual climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, CD player, Bluetooth, power front seats with power lumbar support, push-button start and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2016 Ford Edge Titanium will bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

