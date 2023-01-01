$16,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
SE 4WD Camera/Heated Seats/Alloys
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
126,821KM
Used
- Stock #: 6989
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX4GUA78565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,821 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
