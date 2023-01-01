Menu
2016 Ford Escape

126,821 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD Camera/Heated Seats/Alloys

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD Camera/Heated Seats/Alloys

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

126,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150155
  • Stock #: 6989
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4GUA78565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6989
  • Mileage 126,821 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Backup Camera, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, All Power, Cruise Control and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. Terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

