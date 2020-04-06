Menu
2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

$17,925

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,750KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4835814
  • Stock #: 10740
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX9GUA46896
Exterior Colour
Sunset Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Every Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with? 12-month/20,000 km Comprehensive Limited Warranty (covering over 1,000 items)? 24 Hour Roadside Assistance? APR Rates starting at 2.9%? Meticulous 172-Point inspection complete by factory trained technicians? A full tank of fuel, fresh oil and filter and new wiper blades? The assurance of a vehicle history report

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-XXXX

905-828-1600

Send A Message