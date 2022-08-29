Menu
2016 Ford Escape

155,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

1.6L, FOUR WHHEL DRIVE, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED

1.6L, FOUR WHHEL DRIVE, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9236572
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX5GUA57012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD ESCAPE 1.6L, FOUR WHHEL DRIVE, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED

4 X 4

REAR VIEW CAMERA

HEATED SEATS

1.6 L ECOBOOST 4 CYLINDER, GAS ECONOMICAL

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION !!

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH – POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

Excellent Condition. Fully Pre Inspected.

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

