$16,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2016 Ford Escape
1.6L, FOUR WHHEL DRIVE, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
- Listing ID: 9236572
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX5GUA57012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 FORD ESCAPE 1.6L, FOUR WHHEL DRIVE, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED
4 X 4
REAR VIEW CAMERA
HEATED SEATS
1.6 L ECOBOOST 4 CYLINDER, GAS ECONOMICAL
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION !!
Comes with the following options:
BLUETOOTH – POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
Excellent Condition. Fully Pre Inspected.
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
