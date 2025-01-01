Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, 2016 F150, 4X4, 8CYL, 8 FEET BOX WITH A TOMMY POWER LIFTGATE</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2016 Ford F-150

248,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, 4X4, 8CYL, 8 FEET BOX, POWER LIFT GATE

Watch This Vehicle
12272433

2016 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, 4X4, 8CYL, 8 FEET BOX, POWER LIFT GATE

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1741817477
  2. 1741817471
  3. 1741817473
  4. 1741817475
  5. 1741817474
  6. 1741817478
  7. 1741817483
  8. 1741817484
  9. 1741817486
  10. 1741817487
  11. 1741817489
  12. 1741817493
  13. 1741817490
  14. 1741817493
  15. 1741817494
  16. 1741817497
  17. 1741817496
  18. 1741817480
  19. 1741817481
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
248,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 248,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 2016 F150, 4X4, 8CYL, 8 FEET BOX WITH A TOMMY POWER LIFTGATE

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2016 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 4X4, 8CYL, 8 FEET BOX, POWER LIFT GATE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 4X4, 8CYL, 8 FEET BOX, POWER LIFT GATE 248,000 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, T-250, LADDER RACKS,SHELVES,REAR CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, T-250, LADDER RACKS,SHELVES,REAR CAMERA 164,000 KM $21,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTER 139,000 KM $19,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150