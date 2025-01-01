Menu
<p data-start=138 data-end=290><strong data-start=138 data-end=205>2016 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew XLT | 5.0L V8 | Rugged & Reliable</strong><br data-start=205 data-end=208 />📍 <strong data-start=211 data-end=268>M&L Autos – 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON</strong><br data-start=268 data-end=271 />📞 <strong data-start=274 data-end=290>905-439-7689</strong></p><p data-start=292 data-end=527>Get the job done in style and power with this <strong data-start=338 data-end=376>2016 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 145</strong> 4WD, powered by the legendary <strong data-start=407 data-end=425>5.0L V8 engine</strong>. Whether youre towing, hauling, or cruising, this truck delivers unmatched strength and versatility.</p><p data-start=529 data-end=1029><strong data-start=529 data-end=546>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=546 data-end=549 />✅ 5.0L V8 – Legendary Ford performance and durability<br data-start=602 data-end=605 />✅ 4WD – Confident traction in all road and weather conditions<br data-start=666 data-end=669 />✅ SuperCrew Cab – Spacious interior with room for the whole crew<br data-start=733 data-end=736 />✅ XLT Trim – Chrome accents, upgraded grille, and more<br data-start=790 data-end=793 />✅ 145” Wheelbase – Balanced ride and towing capability<br data-start=847 data-end=850 data-is-only-node= />✅ Tow package with trailer sway control<br data-start=889 data-end=892 />✅ Alloy wheels, fog lights, running boards<br data-start=934 data-end=937 />✅ Touchscreen display, Bluetooth, backup camera<br data-start=984 data-end=987 />✅ Clean and well-maintained inside and out</p><p data-start=1031 data-end=1139>Whether for work or weekend adventures, this F-150 is ready to roll with power and comfort you can count on.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1141 data-end=1287>💲 <strong data-start=1144 data-end=1199>Competitive pricing and financing options available</strong><br data-start=1199 data-end=1202 />📍 Visit us today at <strong data-start=1223 data-end=1236>M&L Autos</strong> or call <strong data-start=1245 data-end=1261>905-439-7689</strong> to schedule a test drive!</p>

2016 Ford F-150

182,500 KM

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

12804871

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF6GFC20726

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # FF1626
  • Mileage 182,500 KM

2016 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew XLT | 5.0L V8 | Rugged & Reliable
📍 M&L Autos – 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 905-439-7689

Get the job done in style and power with this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 145" 4WD, powered by the legendary 5.0L V8 engine. Whether you're towing, hauling, or cruising, this truck delivers unmatched strength and versatility.

Key Features:
✅ 5.0L V8 – Legendary Ford performance and durability
✅ 4WD – Confident traction in all road and weather conditions
✅ SuperCrew Cab – Spacious interior with room for the whole crew
✅ XLT Trim – Chrome accents, upgraded grille, and more
✅ 145” Wheelbase – Balanced ride and towing capability
✅ Tow package with trailer sway control
✅ Alloy wheels, fog lights, running boards
✅ Touchscreen display, Bluetooth, backup camera
✅ Clean and well-maintained inside and out

Whether for work or weekend adventures, this F-150 is ready to roll with power and comfort you can count on.

 

💲 Competitive pricing and financing options available
📍 Visit us today at M&L Autos or call 905-439-7689 to schedule a test drive!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2016 Ford F-150