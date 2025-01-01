$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # FF1626
- Mileage 182,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew XLT | 5.0L V8 | Rugged & Reliable
📍 M&L Autos – 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 905-439-7689
Get the job done in style and power with this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 145" 4WD, powered by the legendary 5.0L V8 engine. Whether you're towing, hauling, or cruising, this truck delivers unmatched strength and versatility.
Key Features:
✅ 5.0L V8 – Legendary Ford performance and durability
✅ 4WD – Confident traction in all road and weather conditions
✅ SuperCrew Cab – Spacious interior with room for the whole crew
✅ XLT Trim – Chrome accents, upgraded grille, and more
✅ 145” Wheelbase – Balanced ride and towing capability
✅ Tow package with trailer sway control
✅ Alloy wheels, fog lights, running boards
✅ Touchscreen display, Bluetooth, backup camera
✅ Clean and well-maintained inside and out
Whether for work or weekend adventures, this F-150 is ready to roll with power and comfort you can count on.
💲 Competitive pricing and financing options available
📍 Visit us today at M&L Autos or call 905-439-7689 to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
