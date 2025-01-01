$21,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Super Crew 4WD 5.0 Litre
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 14440-T
- Mileage 181,070 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 ford f-150 xlt 4wd supercrew powered by the legendary v8 coyote engine proudly owned locally in burlington ontario since new accident-free and carfax verified finished in platinum grey metallic exterior over ash interior well-featured clean and in excellent condition this truck has been carefully maintained and is ready for its next owner >>>
PRICING: SALE PRICE + $299 FOR A NEW ONTARIO SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE + $22.50 OMVIC FEE + HST + $91 LICENSING FEE (INCLUDES NEW PLATES)
M&J Canada Inc
416-829-7525