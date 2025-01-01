Menu
2016 ford f-150 xlt 4wd supercrew powered by the legendary v8 coyote engine proudly owned locally in burlington ontario since new accident-free and carfax verified finished in platinum grey metallic exterior over ash interior well-featured clean and in excellent condition this truck has been carefully maintained and is ready for its next owner

PRICING: SALE PRICE + $299 FOR A NEW ONTARIO SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE + $22.50 OMVIC FEE + HST + $91 LICENSING FEE (INCLUDES NEW PLATES)

mj canada trucks centre is your trusted certified pre-owned truck dealer specializing in quality pickup trucks and full-size suvs with fresh inventory arriving daily extended warranties available for up to 3 years for added peace of mind.

Please call ahead to book your appointment and confirm availability at 416-829-7525 or visit us online at www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca – quality & trust for over 30 years

2016 Ford F-150

181,070 KM

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

Super Crew 4WD 5.0 Litre

12946628

2016 Ford F-150

Super Crew 4WD 5.0 Litre

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,070KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF6GFC88783

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 14440-T
  • Mileage 181,070 KM

 2016 ford f-150 xlt 4wd supercrew powered by the legendary v8 coyote engine proudly owned locally in burlington ontario since new accident-free and carfax verified finished in platinum grey metallic exterior over ash interior well-featured clean and in excellent condition this truck has been carefully maintained and is ready for its next owner >>>

PRICING: SALE PRICE + $299 FOR A NEW ONTARIO SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE + $22.50 OMVIC FEE + HST + $91 LICENSING FEE (INCLUDES NEW PLATES)

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
