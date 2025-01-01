$23,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT SUPER CREW
2016 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT SUPER CREW
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PLATINUM METALLIC
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,046 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN AS IT SHOULD BE! 2016 Ford F-150 Super Crew Sport 4WD, powerful and stylish Platinum Gray Metallic over Graphite Interior, equipped with a 3.5 Litre V6 engine, 6-speed transmission, and 4WD system delivering smooth power and excellent towing capability. Loaded with options including Individual Power Heated Front Seats, Middle and Overhead Console with Transmission Floor Shifter, Home-Theater-Style Entertainment System with Navigation and Backup Camera, Ford Towing Package, Power Rear Ventilation Window, 20" Chrome Wheels surrounded by Great Tires, Ford Sport Wheel Flares, Bed Liner, Sport Running Boards, and Much More! A well-maintained, sharp-looking F-150 that runs and drives as clean as it looks — Car Fax history report verified, ready to impress and perform!
Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.
At MJ Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.
Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS
OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA
M&J Canada Inc
416-829-7525