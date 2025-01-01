Menu
<p><strong data-start=0 data-end=77 data-is-only-node=>CLEAN AS IT SHOULD BE!  2016 Ford F-150 Super Crew Sport 4WD</strong>, powerful and stylish <strong data-start=100 data-end=149>Platinum Gray Metallic over Graphite Interior</strong>, equipped with a <strong data-start=167 data-end=190>3.5 Litre V6 engine</strong>, <strong data-start=192 data-end=216>6-speed transmission</strong>, and <strong data-start=222 data-end=236>4WD system</strong> delivering smooth power and excellent towing capability. Loaded with options including <strong data-start=324 data-end=363>Individual Power Heated Front Seats</strong>, <strong data-start=365 data-end=428>Middle and Overhead Console with Transmission Floor Shifter</strong>, <strong data-start=430 data-end=507>Home-Theater-Style Entertainment System with Navigation and Backup Camera</strong>, <strong data-start=509 data-end=532>Ford Towing Package</strong>, <strong data-start=534 data-end=567>Power Rear Ventilation Window</strong>, <strong data-start=569 data-end=616>20 Chrome Wheels surrounded by Great Tires</strong>, <strong data-start=618 data-end=645>Ford Sport Wheel Flares</strong>, <strong data-start=647 data-end=660>Bed Liner</strong>, <strong data-start=662 data-end=686>Sport Running Boards</strong>, and <strong data-start=692 data-end=706>Much More!</strong> A well-maintained, sharp-looking F-150 that runs and drives as clean as it looks — Car Fax history report verified, <strong data-start=790 data-end=823 data-is-last-node=>ready to impress and perform!</strong></p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Pricing: Sale price plus </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1618 data-end=1663>$299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>, </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1665 data-end=1685>$22 OMVIC fee</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>, </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1687 data-end=1694>HST</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>, and </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1700 data-end=1721>$91 licensing fee</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> including new plates.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1590 data-end=2172>At <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1747 data-end=1774>MJ Canada Trucks Centre</strong> we are proud to be your <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1799 data-end=1835>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong> with <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1841 data-end=1863>new arrivals daily</strong>, specializing in <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1881 data-end=1918>quality trucks and full-size SUVs</strong>.E<strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1939 data-end=1962>xtended warranties</strong> are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1590 data-end=2172>Please call us today at <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=2013 data-end=2029>416-829-7525</strong> to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=2101 data-end=2132><a class=decorated-link style=box-sizing: border-box; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; color: #367dd9; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=2103 data-end=2130>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1590 data-end=2172>QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=133 data-end=240><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=168 data-end=240>OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA</strong></p>

2016 Ford F-150

165,046 KM

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT SUPER CREW

13078417

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT SUPER CREW

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,046KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG5GFC75922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PLATINUM METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,046 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN AS IT SHOULD BE!  2016 Ford F-150 Super Crew Sport 4WD, powerful and stylish Platinum Gray Metallic over Graphite Interior, equipped with a 3.5 Litre V6 engine, 6-speed transmission, and 4WD system delivering smooth power and excellent towing capability. Loaded with options including Individual Power Heated Front Seats, Middle and Overhead Console with Transmission Floor Shifter, Home-Theater-Style Entertainment System with Navigation and Backup Camera, Ford Towing Package, Power Rear Ventilation Window, 20" Chrome Wheels surrounded by Great Tires, Ford Sport Wheel Flares, Bed Liner, Sport Running Boards, and Much More! A well-maintained, sharp-looking F-150 that runs and drives as clean as it looks — Car Fax history report verified, ready to impress and perform!

 

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At MJ Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 Ford F-150