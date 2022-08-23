$22,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2016 Ford F-150
XTR Super Crew
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8981530
- Stock #: 13612M
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF6GFA01186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 204,615 KM
Vehicle Description
XTR Super Crew 5.0 Litre Engine 4WD, One Local OntarioOwner Personal Use, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified - Copy Of The Report Summery With Pictures ).
Outstanding Shape & Condition, Good Color Compo, Lots Of Money New !!
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making your arival to our store ...
We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.