Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

204,615 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XTR Super Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XTR Super Crew

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

204,615KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8981530
  • Stock #: 13612M
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF6GFA01186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 204,615 KM

Vehicle Description

XTR Super Crew 5.0 Litre Engine 4WD, One Local OntarioOwner Personal Use, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified - Copy Of The Report Summery With Pictures ).

Outstanding Shape & Condition, Good Color Compo, Lots Of Money New !! 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store ...

We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

2016 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 204,615 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 205,917 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Frontier...
 204,092 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory