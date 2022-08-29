Menu
2016 Ford F-150

160,770 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew XLT Sport Package

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew XLT Sport Package

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

160,770KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9137602
  • Stock #: 13699E
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP9GFC33155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast And Falshy, Clean/Clean/ Clean, Local One Ontario Ownership According To CarFax History Report (Verified) Also Showing Full Service History.

This Sporty Gaint Cab Includes Fancy/Comfort Interior And Many Features Such As Floor Shifter/Factory Navigation/ Back Up Camera /Etc... Twin-Turbo Eco Boost Give This So Much Power And Make It The Fuel Consumption In The Class.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store ...

We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Pre-Owned Certified .

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

