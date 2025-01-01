$31,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250
XLT POWER STROKE HEAVY DUTY 8 FT BOX
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,293 KM
Vehicle Description
BLACK F-250 HEAVY DUTY POWER STROKE HEAVY DUTY DIESEL V8 6.7 LITRE ENGINE, 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4WD, 8 FT BOX, FACTORY TRAILING PKG, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, 5TH WHEEL PREP, ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS, BACKUP ASSIST, KEYLESS ENTRY & START, HIGH END BLACK WHEELS, ETC.
RARE POWERFUL MACHINE UP TO 22000 LBS TOWING CAPCITY, 440 HORSE POWER ( ACCORDING TO GOOGLE )PERSONAL LOCAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ), DRIVE STRONG & SMOOTH, GREAT SHAPE AND CONDITION.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CAQUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
