BLACK F-250 HEAVY DUTY POWER STROKE HEAVY DUTY DIESEL V8 6.7 LITRE  ENGINE, 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4WD, 8 FT BOX, FACTORY TRAILING PKG, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, 5TH WHEEL PREP, ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS, BACKUP ASSIST, KEYLESS ENTRY & START, HIGH END BLACK WHEELS,  ETC.

RARE POWERFUL MACHINE UP TO 22000 LBS TOWING CAPCITY,  440 HORSE POWER ( ACCORDING TO GOOGLE )PERSONAL LOCAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ), DRIVE STRONG & SMOOTH, GREAT SHAPE AND CONDITION. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2016 Ford F-250

196,293 KM

XLT POWER STROKE HEAVY DUTY 8 FT BOX

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

196,293KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT1GEA94516

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,293 KM

  .

BLACK F-250 HEAVY DUTY POWER STROKE HEAVY DUTY DIESEL V8 6.7 LITRE  ENGINE, 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4WD, 8 FT BOX, FACTORY TRAILING PKG, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, 5TH WHEEL PREP, ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS, BACKUP ASSIST, KEYLESS ENTRY & START, HIGH END BLACK WHEELS,  ETC.

RARE POWERFUL MACHINE UP TO 22000 LBS TOWING CAPCITY,  440 HORSE POWER ( ACCORDING TO GOOGLE )PERSONAL LOCAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ), DRIVE STRONG & SMOOTH, GREAT SHAPE AND CONDITION. 

 Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged

