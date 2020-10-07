Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-250

253,361 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-272-3444

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty Crew Cab 8FT LongBox Power options Rear wheel Locking option

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty Crew Cab 8FT LongBox Power options Rear wheel Locking option

Location

Ontario Auto Group

86 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W4

905-272-3444

  1. 6165324
  2. 6165324
  3. 6165324
  4. 6165324
  5. 6165324
  6. 6165324
  7. 6165324
  8. 6165324
  9. 6165324
  10. 6165324
  11. 6165324
  12. 6165324
  13. 6165324
  14. 6165324
  15. 6165324
  16. 6165324
  17. 6165324
  18. 6165324
  19. 6165324
  20. 6165324
  21. 6165324
  22. 6165324
  23. 6165324
  24. 6165324
  25. 6165324
  26. 6165324
  27. 6165324
  28. 6165324
  29. 6165324
  30. 6165324
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

253,361KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6165324
  • Stock #: C1499
  • VIN: 1FT7W2A65GEC35177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # C1499
  • Mileage 253,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax clean Ontario vehicle 


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Auto Group

2016 Nissan NV200 Sold
 152,729 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-350 Supe...
 77,691 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 95,656 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

86 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W4

Call Dealer

905-272-XXXX

(click to show)

905-272-3444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory