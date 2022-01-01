2016 Ford Focus

Sale $17,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 8 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8139001

8139001 Stock #: JWDGL316606

JWDGL316606 VIN: 1FADP3J27GL316606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JWDGL316606

Mileage 71,820 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.