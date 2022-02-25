$17,998+ tax & licensing
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
60,796KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8365236
- Stock #: F222811A
- VIN: 1FADP3N24GL370262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,796 KM
Vehicle Description
5dr HB Titanium
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cargo shade
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4