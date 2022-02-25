2016 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,998 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 7 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8365236

8365236 Stock #: F222811A

F222811A VIN: 1FADP3N24GL370262

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,796 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Cargo shade Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Flex Fuel Capability Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.