$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37,706KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8AMXG5244196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P3137A
- Mileage 37,706 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
