2016 Ford Mustang

37,706 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang

V6

2016 Ford Mustang

V6

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,706KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8AMXG5244196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P3137A
  • Mileage 37,706 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

