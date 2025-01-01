Menu
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium – Turbocharged Style in Red

Finished in Red over Black interior, this 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium delivers the perfect balance of classic American muscle design and modern turbocharged performance. Powered by a 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine, it produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque, offering spirited acceleration while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.

Key Features & Options

  • 2.3L Turbocharged EcoBoost Engine
  • 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
  • Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
  • Premium Package with Leather-Trimmed Seats
  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
  • Dual-Zone Climate Control
  • Power Front Seats with Driver Lumbar Support
  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with Touchscreen
  • Bluetooth, USB, and Voice Command Integration
  • Rearview Camera
  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
  • LED Headlights & Taillights
  • 18-Inch Alloy Wheels

189,100 KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH4G5308412
Exterior Colour: Race Red
Body Style: Coupe
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: Rear Wheel Drive
Engine: 4-cylinder
Doors: 2-door
Passengers: 4

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

