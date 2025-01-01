$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang
2016 Ford Mustang
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Race Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 189,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Red over Black interior, this 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium delivers the perfect balance of classic American muscle design and modern turbocharged performance. Powered by a 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine, it produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque, offering spirited acceleration while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.
Key Features & Options
2.3L Turbocharged EcoBoost Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
Premium Package with Leather-Trimmed Seats
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Power Front Seats with Driver Lumbar Support
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with Touchscreen
Bluetooth, USB, and Voice Command Integration
Rearview Camera
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
LED Headlights & Taillights
18-Inch Alloy Wheels
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Mechanical
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
Email B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-902-5177