2016 Ford Mustang

53,475 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

V6

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,475KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8698442
  • Stock #: 13842
  • VIN: 1fa6p8amxg5313842

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 13842
  • Mileage 53,475 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 FORD MUSTANG V6 2DR COUPE

It has an 3.7-liter V6 engine that makes 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. This car is 4783 mm / 188.3 in long, 1915 mm / 75.4 in wide and 1382 mm / 54.4 in high.




HST and Licensing will be extra



This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C



WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.



PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!



LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.



APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!



AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Immobilizer
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

