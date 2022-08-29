Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

73,900 KM

Details Description Features

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2016 Ford Mustang

2016 Ford Mustang

V6

2016 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

73,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9316324
  • Stock #: 5305502
  • VIN: 1fa6p8am1g5305502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 5305502
  • Mileage 73,900 KM

Vehicle Description


2016 FORD MUSTANG V6

It has an 3.7-liter V6 engine that makes 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. This Ford is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 sec, from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 sec. It comes with 6-speed automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Driver Airbag
Rearview Camera

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

