2016 Ford Mustang

$24,490 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9316324

9316324 Stock #: 5305502

5305502 VIN: 1fa6p8am1g5305502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RACE RED

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 5305502

Mileage 73,900 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Safety Driver Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.