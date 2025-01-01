Menu
2016 Ford F-650 This is a heavy-duty truck designed for tough commercial jobs. It offers powerful engine options, including a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 diesel with up to 330 hp and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The F-650 features a durable frame, comfortable cabin, and advanced tech like SYNC® connectivity and fleet management tools, making it a reliable choice for hauling and towing. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2016 Ford Super Duty

427,369 KM

Details Description Features

F-650 Straight Frame Gas

F-650 Straight Frame Gas

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
427,369KM
VIN 1FDNF6AY0GDA03684

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Regular Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # A03684
  • Mileage 427,369 KM

Vehicle Description


2016 Ford F-650



This is a heavy-duty truck designed for tough commercial jobs. It offers powerful engine options, including a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 diesel with up to 330 hp and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The F-650 features a durable frame, comfortable cabin, and advanced tech like SYNC® connectivity and fleet management tools, making it a reliable choice for hauling and towing.



HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Sliding Rear Window
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear On/Off Road

Seating

Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

