2016 Ford Super Duty
F-650 Straight Frame Gas
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
427,369KM
VIN 1FDNF6AY0GDA03684
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Regular Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 1
- Stock # A03684
- Mileage 427,369 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford F-650
This is a heavy-duty truck designed for tough commercial jobs. It offers powerful engine options, including a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 diesel with up to 330 hp and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The F-650 features a durable frame, comfortable cabin, and advanced tech like SYNC® connectivity and fleet management tools, making it a reliable choice for hauling and towing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Sliding Rear Window
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Seating
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
