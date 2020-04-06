2016 Ford Transit

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Third Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Back-Up Camera

A/T

Conventional Spare Tire

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.