2016 Ford Transit

250 LOW Roof

2016 Ford Transit

250 LOW Roof

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

$23,981

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,659KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4838301
  • Stock #: 10961
  • VIN: 1FTYR1YM0GKA51292
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door

3.7L, auto, BLUETOOTH, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, AM/FM CD, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

