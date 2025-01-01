Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, T-250, HIGH ROOF, 3.7L ENGINE, 148 LONG WHEEL BASE, SHELVES, DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, T-350, HIGH ROOF 148", 3.7L, SHELVES

Watch This Vehicle
12504433

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, T-350, HIGH ROOF 148", 3.7L, SHELVES

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1746739934567
  2. 1746739935116
  3. 1746739935553
  4. 1746739935992
  5. 1746739936482
  6. 1746739936902
  7. 1746739937331
  8. 1746739937783
  9. 1746739938217
  10. 1746739938633
  11. 1746739939034
  12. 1746739939475
  13. 1746739939902
  14. 1746739940354
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, T-250, HIGH ROOF, 3.7L ENGINE, 148" LONG WHEEL BASE, SHELVES, DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect CERTIFIED, SHELVES, DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA,BLUETOOTH for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Transit Connect CERTIFIED, SHELVES, DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA,BLUETOOTH 167,000 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Certified, Laredo, 4x4, navigation, rear camera for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Certified, Laredo, 4x4, navigation, rear camera 204,000 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Edge CERTIFIED, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 1 OWNER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Edge CERTIFIED, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 1 OWNER 174,000 KM $9,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van