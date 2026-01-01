Menu
CERTIFIED, TRANSIT T-350 HIGH ROOF, LOW KM: ONLY 149,000KM, 3.7L, 148 LONG WHEEL BASE, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES, DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

905 278 1300

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,985

+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED, T-350,3.7L HIGH ROOF, ONLY 149K, SHELVE

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, TRANSIT T-350 HIGH ROOF, LOW KM: ONLY 149,000KM, 3.7L, 148" LONG WHEEL BASE, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES, DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

