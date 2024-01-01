$26,998+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT ALLTERRAIN TRIPLE BLACK
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Triple Black SLT All Terrain 4WD With 6.5 Ft Box, Top Of Line Truck GM State Of The Art Features Including All The Bells & Whistles Such Factory Sunroof/Navigation/ Backup Assist/ Driving Assist / Two Tone Leather Interior/ Individual Front Seats/ Middle Console/ Overhead Console/ Heated Front Seats/ Led Lighting/ Towing Package/ Spray In Bedliner/ Tonneau Cover/ 6" Running Boards/ 20" Wheels/ Brand new Tires/ KeyLess Entry/ Keyless Start/ Etc ....
No Accidents Or Damage Records Found According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing As Canadian Truck Since New, ( Copy Of The Carfax Report First Page Attached With This Add Pictures ) Good Shape And Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525