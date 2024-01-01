Menu
Triple Black SLT All Terrain 4WD With 6.5 Ft Box, Top Of Line Truck GM State Of The Art Features Including All The Bells & Whistles Such Factory Sunroof/Navigation/ Backup Assist/ Driving Assist / Two Tone Leather Interior/ Individual Front Seats/ Middle Console/ Overhead Console/ Heated Front Seats/ Led Lighting/ Towing Package/ Spray In Bedliner/ Tonneau Cover/ 6 Running Boards/ 20 Wheels/ Brand new Tires/ KeyLess Entry/ Keyless Start/ Etc ....

No Accidents Or Damage Records Found According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing As Canadian Truck Since New, ( Copy Of The Carfax Report First Page Attached With This Add Pictures ) Good Shape And Condition.

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

180,851 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ALLTERRAIN TRIPLE BLACK

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ALLTERRAIN TRIPLE BLACK

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,851KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC7GG277326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
2016 GMC Sierra 1500