2016 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab SLE 6.5 Ft Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Brown
- Interior Colour Grapgite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14234-EB
- Mileage 75,762 KM
Vehicle Description
75762 Kms, One Owner Truck No Accident Or Damage Reported According To CarFax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First Page Of The Car Fax History Report Will Be Attached To Add Pictures.
A Good Buying Opportunity For A Very Low Kms Well Equipped GMC Sierra SLE Crew Cab 6.5 Ft Box 5.3 Litre V8 Engine, 6 Speed Transmission, 4WD, Power Seat, Bi Led Lighting, Gm Trailering Package, Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, ETC.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
