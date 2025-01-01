Menu
Sharp Looking Triple Black Short Box GMC Sierra All Terrain, Black Molded Leather Seats, Individual Power Heated Front Seats, GM Trailering Package, Towing Mirrors, Backup Assist, 18 Two Tone Sport Wheels Surrounded By BFGoodrich Rubber, Spray-In Bed Liner, Soft Tonneau Cover, Painted Front & Rear Bumpers, Running Boards, Led Lighting, Keyless Start Remote, Carbon Fibre Door Armrests, Leather Steering Wheel, Overhead Console, Etc.

No Accidents Or Damage reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The History Report First Page Summary Attached To These Ad Pictures, 5.3 Litre Engine, 6 Speed Transmission, 4WD.

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

179,907 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab SLE All Terrain Triple Black

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab SLE All Terrain Triple Black

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,907KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC8GG372178

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14250-E
  • Mileage 179,907 KM

Sharp Looking Triple Black Short Box GMC Sierra All Terrain, Black Molded Leather Seats, Individual Power Heated Front Seats, GM Trailering Package, Towing Mirrors, Backup Assist, 18" Two Tone Sport Wheels Surrounded By BFGoodrich Rubber, Spray-In Bed Liner, Soft Tonneau Cover, Painted Front & Rear Bumpers, Running Boards, Led Lighting, Keyless Start Remote, Carbon Fibre Door Armrests, Leather Steering Wheel, Overhead Console, Etc.

No Accidents Or Damage reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The History Report First Page Summary Attached To These Ad Pictures, 5.3 Litre Engine, 6 Speed Transmission, 4WD.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 GMC Sierra 1500