2016 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab SLE All Terrain Triple Black
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14250-E
- Mileage 179,907 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp Looking Triple Black Short Box GMC Sierra All Terrain, Black Molded Leather Seats, Individual Power Heated Front Seats, GM Trailering Package, Towing Mirrors, Backup Assist, 18" Two Tone Sport Wheels Surrounded By BFGoodrich Rubber, Spray-In Bed Liner, Soft Tonneau Cover, Painted Front & Rear Bumpers, Running Boards, Led Lighting, Keyless Start Remote, Carbon Fibre Door Armrests, Leather Steering Wheel, Overhead Console, Etc.
No Accidents Or Damage reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The History Report First Page Summary Attached To These Ad Pictures, 5.3 Litre Engine, 6 Speed Transmission, 4WD.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
