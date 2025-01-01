$21,998+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71 With Leather Seats
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 164,416 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE LOCAL ONTARIO PROUD OWNERSHIP / NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT / QUAD CAB SLE Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE / V 8 - 5.3 LITRE ENGINE / 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION / 4WD / WELL EQUIPPED TRUCK SUCH AS LEATHER SEATS / HEATED FRONT SEATS / DRIVER POWER SEAT / GM TRAILING PACKAGE / BACKUP ASSIST / LED LIGHTING / BED LINER & COVER / KEY LESS ENTRY AND START / 18" WHEELS / DEEP TINTED WINDOWS / CRYSTAL BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER BLACK INTERIOR.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CAQUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
+ taxes & licensing
