2016 GMC Sierra 1500

<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/one-owner@1x.svg alt=One Owner />    <img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p> </p><p> <span style=background-color: #ffffff;>ONE LOCAL ONTARIO PROUD OWNERSHIP / NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT / QUAD CAB SLE Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE / V 8 - 5.3 LITRE ENGINE / 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION / 4WD / WELL EQUIPPED TRUCK SUCH AS  LEATHER SEATS / HEATED FRONT SEATS /  DRIVER POWER SEAT / GM TRAILING PACKAGE / BACKUP ASSIST / LED LIGHTING / BED LINER & COVER / KEY LESS ENTRY AND START / 18 WHEELS / DEEP TINTED WINDOWS / CRYSTAL BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER BLACK INTERIOR.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></strong></div>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

164,416 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 With Leather Seats

12431659

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 With Leather Seats

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,416KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC0GZ391084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 164,416 KM

 ONE LOCAL ONTARIO PROUD OWNERSHIP / NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT / QUAD CAB SLE Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE / V 8 - 5.3 LITRE ENGINE / 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION / 4WD / WELL EQUIPPED TRUCK SUCH AS  LEATHER SEATS / HEATED FRONT SEATS /  DRIVER POWER SEAT / GM TRAILING PACKAGE / BACKUP ASSIST / LED LIGHTING / BED LINER & COVER / KEY LESS ENTRY AND START / 18" WHEELS / DEEP TINTED WINDOWS / CRYSTAL BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER BLACK INTERIOR.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
