2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Description
.
For Sale: 2016 GMC Sierra SLE Kodiak Edition – 6.5 Ft Box – 5.3L V8 – 4WD
An exceptionally clean example of a well-cared-for 2016 GMC Sierra SLE Kodiak Edition, proudly owned by a single Ontario owner since new. Verified accident-free Carfax history report confirms no damage or incidents – a great testament to careful ownership.
Finished in striking Candy Apple Red Metallic over a matching black interior, this Sierra is equipped with a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive – ready for work or play.
Key Features:
GM Trailing Pakage
Individual heated and powered front seats
Center and overhead consoles
High-tech touchscreen with backup camera
LED headlights and taillights
Spray-in bed liner
Running boards
Keyless entry and keyless start
High-end 20” 6-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in premium Michelin tires
- New front and rear brakes.
This Sierra stands out for its condition, equipment, and ownership history – a great choice for anyone seeking a clean, reliable, and stylish full-size pickup.
Pricing Breakdown:-
Sale Price
+ $299 – Ontario Safety Standards Certificate (New)
+ $12.50 – OMVIC Fee
+ HST (13%)
+ $91 – Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)
MJ Canada Trucks Centre – Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre
Your trusted destination for quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs. New inventory arriving daily!
✅ Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 years of coverage for added peace of mind (ask sales for details).
1- Please call ahead to book your appointment and confirm vehicle availability.
Visit us online: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
