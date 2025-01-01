2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/one-owner@1x.svg alt=One Owner />   <img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free />

For Sale: 2016 GMC Sierra SLE Kodiak Edition – 6.5 Ft Box – 5.3L V8 – 4WD

An exceptionally clean example of a well-cared-for 2016 GMC Sierra SLE Kodiak Edition, proudly owned by a single Ontario owner since new. Verified <strong data-start=302 data-end=341>accident-free Carfax history report</strong> confirms no damage or incidents – a great testament to careful ownership.</p><p data-start=417 data-end=646>Finished in striking <strong data-start=438 data-end=466>Candy Apple Red Metallic</strong> over a <strong data-start=474 data-end=501>matching black interior</strong>, this Sierra is equipped with a powerful <strong data-start=543 data-end=561>5.3L V8 engine</strong>, <strong data-start=563 data-end=597>6-speed automatic transmission</strong>, and <strong data-start=603 data-end=620>4-wheel drive</strong> – ready for work or play.</p><p data-start=648 data-end=665><strong data-start=648 data-end=665>Key Features:</strong></p><p data-start=648 data-end=665><strong data-start=648 data-end=665>GM Trailing Pakage</strong></p><ul data-start=666 data-end=989><li data-start=666 data-end=713><p data-start=668 data-end=713><strong data-start=668 data-end=713>Individual heated and powered front seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=714 data-end=748><p data-start=716 data-end=748><strong data-start=716 data-end=748>Center and overhead consoles</strong></p></li><li data-start=749 data-end=795><p data-start=751 data-end=795><strong data-start=751 data-end=795>High-tech touchscreen with backup camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=796 data-end=831><p data-start=798 data-end=831><strong data-start=798 data-end=831>LED headlights and taillights</strong></p></li><li data-start=832 data-end=856><p data-start=834 data-end=856><strong data-start=834 data-end=856>Spray-in bed liner</strong></p></li><li data-start=857 data-end=877><p data-start=859 data-end=877><strong data-start=859 data-end=877>Running boards</strong></p></li><li data-start=878 data-end=915><p data-start=880 data-end=915><strong data-start=880 data-end=915>Keyless entry and keyless start</strong></p></li><li data-start=916 data-end=989><p data-start=918 data-end=989><strong data-start=918 data-end=989>High-end 20” 6-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in premium Michelin tires</strong></p></li><li data-start=916 data-end=989><strong data-start=918 data-end=989>New front and rear brakes.</strong></li></ul><p data-start=991 data-end=1150>This Sierra stands out for its condition, equipment, and ownership history – a great choice for anyone seeking a clean, reliable, and stylish full-size pickup.</p><p data-start=991 data-end=1150>Pricing Breakdown:-</p><ol style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem 2.75rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1512 data-end=2167><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=960 data-end=976><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 0px 2.75rem; data-start=156 data-end=327><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=156 data-end=172><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=158 data-end=172><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=158 data-end=172>Sale Price</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=173 data-end=230><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=175 data-end=230><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=175 data-end=185>+ $299</strong> – Ontario Safety Standards Certificate (New)</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=231 data-end=259><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=233 data-end=259><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=233 data-end=245>+ $12.50</strong> – OMVIC Fee</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=260 data-end=277><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=262 data-end=277><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=262 data-end=277>+ HST (13%)</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=278 data-end=327><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=280 data-end=327><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=280 data-end=289>+ $91</strong> – Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)</p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1148 data-end=1276> </p><hr style=box-sizing: content-box; height: 0px; padding: 0px; margin: 1.5em 0px; border-right-style: initial; border-bottom-style: initial; border-left-style: initial; border-image: initial; border-color: #bbbbbb initial initial initial; data-start=329 data-end=332 /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1148 data-end=1276> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=334 data-end=502><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=334 data-end=399>MJ Canada Trucks Centre – Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=399 data-end=402 />Your trusted destination for quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs. New inventory arriving daily!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1148 data-end=1276> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=504 data-end=616>✅ <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=506 data-end=539>Extended Warranties Available</strong> – Up to 3 years of coverage for added peace of mind (ask sales for details).</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1148 data-end=1276> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=618 data-end=793><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=621 data-end=642>1- Please call ahead</strong> to book your appointment and confirm vehicle availability.</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=960 data-end=976><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=618 data-end=793><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=707 data-end=727>Visit us online:</strong> <a class= style=box-sizing: border-box; background: transparent; color: #367dd9; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=728 data-end=793>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></p></li></ol><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1089 data-end=1250> </p>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

190,338 KM

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE KODIAC EDTION 6.5 FT BOX

12801496

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE KODIAC EDTION 6.5 FT BOX

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,338KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC3GZ296745

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Candy Apple Red Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 190,338 KM

2016 GMC Sierra 1500