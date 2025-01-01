$25,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # GS1678
- Mileage 197,200 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD Crew Cab (143.5”) 🔥
Luxury meets rugged capability in this 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD Crew Cab, featuring 197,200 kms and a lift kit that gives it an aggressive stance and commanding road presence. Built to impress and perform.
✅ 5.3L V8 Engine – powerful, smooth & reliable
✅ 4WD Drivetrain – ready for work, weather, and off-road adventures
✅ Denali Trim – top of the line luxury and styling
✅ Lift Kit – enhanced ground clearance & bold look
✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior with premium comfort
✅ 143.5” Wheelbase – excellent balance of ride and capability
✅ Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
✅ Navigation System, Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
✅ Bose Premium Sound System
✅ Power Sunroof, Power Folding Mirrors & Remote Start
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Push-Button Start
✅ Chrome Accents, Alloy Wheels & Signature Denali Styling
This Sierra Denali delivers full-size truck capability with high-end luxury and standout looks—perfect for drivers who want comfort without sacrificing toughness.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
Vehicle Features
M&L Autos
