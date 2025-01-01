Menu
<p data-start=88 data-end=173><strong data-start=88 data-end=171>🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD Crew Cab (143.5”) 🔥</strong></p><p data-start=175 data-end=401>Luxury meets rugged capability in this <strong data-start=214 data-end=258>2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD Crew Cab</strong>, featuring <strong data-start=270 data-end=285>197,200 kms</strong> and a <strong data-start=292 data-end=304>lift kit</strong> that gives it an aggressive stance and commanding road presence. Built to impress and perform.</p><p data-start=403 data-end=1062>✅ 5.3L V8 Engine – powerful, smooth & reliable<br data-start=449 data-end=452 />✅ 4WD Drivetrain – ready for work, weather, and off-road adventures<br data-start=519 data-end=522 />✅ <strong data-start=524 data-end=539>Denali Trim</strong> – top of the line luxury and styling<br data-start=576 data-end=579 />✅ <strong data-start=581 data-end=593>Lift Kit</strong> – enhanced ground clearance & bold look<br data-start=633 data-end=636 />✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior with premium comfort<br data-start=687 data-end=690 />✅ 143.5” Wheelbase – excellent balance of ride and capability<br data-start=751 data-end=754 />✅ Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br data-start=809 data-end=812 />✅ Navigation System, Backup Camera & Parking Sensors<br data-start=864 data-end=867 />✅ Bose Premium Sound System<br data-start=894 data-end=897 />✅ Power Sunroof, Power Folding Mirrors & Remote Start<br data-start=950 data-end=953 />✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Push-Button Start<br data-start=1000 data-end=1003 />✅ Chrome Accents, Alloy Wheels & Signature Denali Styling</p><p data-start=1064 data-end=1232>This Sierra Denali delivers <strong data-start=1092 data-end=1162>full-size truck capability with high-end luxury and standout looks</strong>—perfect for drivers who want comfort without sacrificing toughness.</p><p data-start=1234 data-end=1311>💰 <strong data-start=1237 data-end=1309>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1313 data-end=1375>📍 <strong data-start=1316 data-end=1329>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1313 data-end=1375><strong data-start=1316 data-end=1329>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

197,200 KM

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

13317500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEC0GG231378

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GS1678
  • Mileage 197,200 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689

2016 GMC Sierra 1500