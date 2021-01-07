Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

198,558 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4WD 8 Foot Box

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4WD 8 Foot Box

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

198,558KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6439422
  Stock #: 130470M
  VIN: 1GTN2LEC8GZ107789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 198,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Outstanding condition. traded in by proud Mississauga owner who has since day for personal daily highway driving, big service history according to car fax history report also showing no damage reported, SLE Model 8 Foot Box with 5.3 liter engine & power group, Priced reasonably for today's truck market prices to sell, price including certification, price plus HST plus license fee, We are located at 1820 Shawson Drive Unit  6 in Mississauga, One block north of 401 of Dixie Road, Two blocks east of Dixie on Shawson Drive, our dealerships offers extended warranties up to three years for extra, We carry large inventory of pick up trucks & Suv's and luxury automobiles, Please look at our trucks warehouse inventory at our website :   MJCANADA.CARPAGES.CA 

Due to Ontario government Covit-19 protocols we can only see customer by appointments, Please contact us before making arrangements to arrive

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

