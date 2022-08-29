Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

179,971 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

All Terrain Crew Cab 4WD

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

All Terrain Crew Cab 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

179,971KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9148525
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC0GG131991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sacr E Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,971 KM

Vehicle Description

One Proud Ontario Personal Ownership Since Day One, No Accidents Reported According To Car Fax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Report Summary Attached With This Add Pictures.

Here Is A Commendable Ride And Handling Dynamics Including Respectable Power And Refinement, Highest Possable Safety Rating By Insurance Companies As Well.

Rare Spec Well Equiped Truck, Outstanding Shape And Condition. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store ...

We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Pre-Owned Certified .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

