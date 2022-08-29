$27,998+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
All Terrain Crew Cab 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9148525
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC0GG131991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sacr E Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,971 KM
Vehicle Description
One Proud Ontario Personal Ownership Since Day One, No Accidents Reported According To Car Fax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Report Summary Attached With This Add Pictures.
Here Is A Commendable Ride And Handling Dynamics Including Respectable Power And Refinement, Highest Possable Safety Rating By Insurance Companies As Well.
Rare Spec Well Equiped Truck, Outstanding Shape And Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Pre-Owned Certified .
Vehicle Features
