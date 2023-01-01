$31,998+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
CREW CAB SLT ALL TERRAIN FULLY EQUIPED
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9596074
- Stock #: 13801E
- VIN: 3GTU2NECXGG387688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Triple Black Fully Equiped ClassLeading Design Ontario Local Ownership According To Car-Fax History Report ( Verified ).
Crew Cab 4WD All Terrain Appointed Through The Roof Such As Individual Heated Front Leather Seats, Factory Navigation And Back Up Camera On A Touch Screen, Power Rear Window, Box Liner & Aluminium Bifold Cover, Factory Performance 20"Wheels, Remote Start, Etc.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Pre-Owned Certified
Vehicle Features
